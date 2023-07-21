Wrapped TRON Reaches Market Cap of $8.23 Billion (WTRX)

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 21st. Over the last week, Wrapped TRON has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. One Wrapped TRON coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0810 or 0.00000271 BTC on major exchanges. Wrapped TRON has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion and $285,389.70 worth of Wrapped TRON was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped TRON Coin Profile

Wrapped TRON’s total supply is 101,676,078,190 coins and its circulating supply is 101,676,082,428 coins. Wrapped TRON’s official website is tron.network. Wrapped TRON’s official Twitter account is @justinsuntron and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Wrapped TRON is medium.com/@tronfoundation. The Reddit community for Wrapped TRON is https://reddit.com/r/tronix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Wrapped TRON Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped TRON (WTRX) is a cryptocurrency . Wrapped TRON has a current supply of 101,676,078,190.20642 with 101,676,082,428.01094 in circulation. The last known price of Wrapped TRON is 0.08066312 USD and is up 0.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $398,658.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tron.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped TRON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped TRON should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped TRON using one of the exchanges listed above.

