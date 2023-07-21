WVS Financial (WVFC) vs. Its Competitors Head-To-Head Survey

WVS Financial (NASDAQ:WVFC – Get Free Report) is one of 317 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare WVS Financial to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares WVS Financial and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WVS Financial 14.67% 18.06% 1.83% WVS Financial Competitors 29.19% 12.00% 0.99%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WVS Financial and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio WVS Financial $5.13 million $1.24 million 12.69 WVS Financial Competitors $19.13 billion $548.74 million 200.76

Institutional and Insider Ownership

WVS Financial’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than WVS Financial. WVS Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

6.6% of WVS Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.1% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.5% of WVS Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 14.9% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for WVS Financial and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WVS Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A WVS Financial Competitors 1138 3774 3775 49 2.31

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 295.10%. Given WVS Financial’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WVS Financial has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Risk & Volatility

WVS Financial has a beta of 0.38, suggesting that its share price is 62% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WVS Financial’s competitors have a beta of 0.76, suggesting that their average share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

WVS Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.2%. WVS Financial pays out 41.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 12.8% and pay out 18.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. WVS Financial lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Summary

WVS Financial competitors beat WVS Financial on 10 of the 12 factors compared.

About WVS Financial

WVS Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for West View Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, including regular savings accounts, demand accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as individual retirement account certificates. It also offers single-family and multi-family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, construction loans, consumer loans, land acquisition and development loans, and commercial loans. In addition, the company is involved in the investment activities. WVS Financial Corp. was founded in 1908 and is based in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

