WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $6.54

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.54 and traded as high as $8.55. WW International shares last traded at $7.98, with a volume of 3,811,568 shares traded.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of WW International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of WW International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WW International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.92.

Get WW International alerts:

WW International Trading Up 6.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $648.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.66.

Insider Activity

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. WW International had a negative net margin of 36.74% and a negative return on equity of 8.27%. The firm had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.77 million. On average, analysts anticipate that WW International, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total value of $105,950,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in WW International by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in WW International by 20.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 63,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 10,656 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in WW International by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 87,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 14,748 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in WW International by 49.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 9,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth approximately $267,000. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About WW International

(Get Free Report)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for WW International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WW International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.