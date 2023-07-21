XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) versus Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) Head-To-Head Survey

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT – Get Free Report) and Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability and risk.

Volatility and Risk

XBiotech has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Humanigen has a beta of -0.87, indicating that its share price is 187% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares XBiotech and Humanigen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets XBiotech -820.45% -12.81% -12.46% Humanigen -3,156.80% N/A -233.88%

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio XBiotech $4.01 million 41.14 -$32.90 million ($1.19) -4.55 Humanigen $1.70 million 13.24 -$70.73 million ($1.51) -0.13

This table compares XBiotech and Humanigen’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

XBiotech has higher revenue and earnings than Humanigen. XBiotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Humanigen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.0% of XBiotech shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 3.8% of Humanigen shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.4% of XBiotech shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.7% of Humanigen shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for XBiotech and Humanigen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score XBiotech 0 0 0 0 N/A Humanigen 1 1 0 0 1.50

Humanigen has a consensus price target of $0.50, indicating a potential upside of 164.69%. Given Humanigen’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Humanigen is more favorable than XBiotech.

Summary

XBiotech beats Humanigen on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About XBiotech

XBiotech Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes True Human monoclonal antibodies for treating various diseases. The company focuses on developing a pipeline of product candidates targeting both inflammatory and infectious diseases. It is also developing interleukin-1 alpha therapies to treat variety of medical conditions, such as cancer, stroke, heart attack, or arthritis; and mediates tissue breakdown, angiogenesis, the formation of blood clots, malaise, muscle wasting, and inflammation. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Humanigen

Humanigen, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on preventing and treating an immune hyper-response. The company is developing lenzilumab, an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF), to treat cytokine storm associated with COVID-19 for which it has completed a Phase 3 study and is the focus of a Phase 2/3 study sponsored by the NIH. It is also developing lenzilumab, which is associated with CD19-targeted CAR-T cell therapies, as well as exploring the effectiveness of lenzilumab in other inflammatory conditions, such as acute Graft versus Host Disease in patients undergoing allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation and in eosinophilic asthma, and rheumatoid arthritis. In addition, the company focuses on studying lenzilumab for patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia exhibiting RAS pathway mutations. Its pipeline also includes two other Humaneered monoclonal antibodies, ifabotuzumab, which binds to EphA3, and HGEN005, which targets EMR1, as well as treats a range of eosinophilic diseases, including eosinophilic leukemia as an optimized naked antibody and as the backbone for a novel CAR-T construct. Humanigen, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is headquartered in Short Hills, New Jersey.

