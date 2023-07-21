XR Securities LLC Acquires Shares of 12,355 Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF)

XR Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:TMF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the first quarter worth $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares by 376.1% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares in the last quarter.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TMF traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.59. 5,654,861 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,665,723. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.67 and its 200-day moving average is $8.32. Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $14.48.

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily 20 Year Plus Treasury Bull 3x Shares (the Fund), formerly Direxion Daily 30-Year Treasury Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the NYSE 20 Year Plus Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index is a multiple-security fixed income index that aims to track the total returns of the long-term 20-year and greater maturity range of the United States Treasury bond market.

