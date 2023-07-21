XR Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

XR Securities LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,859 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. XR Securities LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VGLT. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 14.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 103.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,405,000 after buying an additional 15,226 shares during the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1,165.7% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 13,417 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Performance

VGLT stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $63.04. 116,648 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,394,208. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $73.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $62.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $64.33.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.1652 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

