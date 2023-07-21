Yelp (NYSE:YELP) Lowered to “Underweight” at KeyCorp

KeyCorp cut shares of Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $34.00 price target on the local business review company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on Yelp from $30.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Yelp from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Yelp from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, July 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

YELP stock opened at $42.13 on Monday. Yelp has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $43.99. The company has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.91.

Yelp ( NYSE:YELP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The local business review company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $312.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $306.17 million. Yelp had a return on equity of 5.49% and a net margin of 2.94%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Yelp will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of Yelp stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total transaction of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 232,935 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.71, for a total value of $203,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 232,935 shares in the company, valued at $9,482,783.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph R. Nachman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.16, for a total value of $210,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 315,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,092,522.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,667 shares of company stock valued at $1,220,095 over the last quarter. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Yelp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,253,025 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $313,770,000 after acquiring an additional 577,514 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Yelp by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,642,699 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $89,614,000 after buying an additional 123,355 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Yelp by 5.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,066,180 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $63,430,000 after buying an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Yelp by 1.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,043,960 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $74,421,000 after buying an additional 35,663 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Yelp by 2.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,898,630 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $58,288,000 after buying an additional 39,433 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

