Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Stake Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 48,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $2,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of Z. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 1,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Z opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.44 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 12.70 and a current ratio of 12.70. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $55.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Zillow Group ( NASDAQ:Z Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $469.00 million for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 5.80% and a negative return on equity of 2.19%.

Z has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Zillow Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. VNET Group reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, 51job reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.67.

Insider Activity at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,798,317.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Zillow Group news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $281,492.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,083,266.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 10,814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total transaction of $491,928.86. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 61,515 shares in the company, valued at $2,798,317.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,776 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,694 over the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through Internet, Media & Technology (IMT); Mortgages; and Homes segments. Its IMT segment offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, as well as other services, which includes new construction marketplace, advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as display and dotloop and floor plans.

See Also

