Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ZION opened at $37.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.99%.

In other news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the president now owns 104,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,868,577.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Claire A. Huang acquired 18,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, with a total value of $360,360.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $360,360. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 105,000 shares of company stock worth $2,611,040 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.81% of the company's stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,413,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,673,000 after buying an additional 533,520 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 14.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,262,892 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,308,000 after buying an additional 1,069,816 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,273,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,846,000 after buying an additional 81,045 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,041,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $199,375,000 after buying an additional 101,901 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 5.0% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,976,413 shares of the bank’s stock worth $89,084,000 after buying an additional 140,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

ZION has been the topic of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

