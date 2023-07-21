Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) PT Raised to $42.00 at Truist Financial

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $32.00 to $42.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Truist Financial’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 10.82% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $56.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $29.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zions Bancorporation, National Association currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.15.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Price Performance

Zions Bancorporation, National Association stock opened at $37.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.30.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Zions Bancorporation, National Association ( NASDAQ:ZION Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $750.34 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a net margin of 24.41% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.29 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zions Bancorporation, National Association news, President Scott J. Mclean acquired 37,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.44 per share, with a total value of $1,015,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Harris H. Simmons purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.16 per share, with a total value of $483,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,274,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,803,758.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Scott J. Mclean purchased 37,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $1,015,280.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 104,540 shares in the company, valued at $2,868,577.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 105,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,611,040. Insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZION. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 33,685 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,209,000 after buying an additional 11,267 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,117 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter worth about $267,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Zions Bancorporation, National Association by 453.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 3,470 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

About Zions Bancorporation, National Association

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

