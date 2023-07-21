Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Acquired by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,626 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $27,215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ZTS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at $745,861,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Zoetis by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,872,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,395,000 after purchasing an additional 2,796,694 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Zoetis by 124,281.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,332,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,778,000 after purchasing an additional 2,330,285 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Zoetis by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,326,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,335,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,005,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

NYSE:ZTS opened at $171.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $170.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $168.40. The company has a market capitalization of $79.30 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.15 and a 52-week high of $187.82.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

