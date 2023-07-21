Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Purchased by Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.

Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ZTS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 21.2% during the first quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 617,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,772,000 after purchasing an additional 27,229 shares during the period. Finally, Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in shares of Zoetis by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 8,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZTS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) lifted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

ZTS stock traded up $9.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $180.70. 1,251,566 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,996,184. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $187.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $170.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.59% and a return on equity of 50.26%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

