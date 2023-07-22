12,542 Shares in Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF) Purchased by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Telefónica, S.A. (NYSE:TEF – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 12,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TEF. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 70,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 15,339 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 353,538 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 11,793 shares during the last quarter. Moreno Evelyn V purchased a new position in shares of Telefónica during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Naviter Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Telefónica by 74.1% during the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 17,990 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

Get Telefónica alerts:

Telefónica Stock Performance

TEF opened at $4.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.09. Telefónica, S.A. has a 1-year low of $3.10 and a 1-year high of $4.64. The firm has a market cap of $23.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.08, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.61.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Telefónica ( NYSE:TEF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.04. Telefónica had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 6.14%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.68 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Telefónica, S.A. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TEF shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Telefónica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefónica from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Telefónica from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.60.

Telefónica Profile

(Free Report)

Telefónica, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services in Europe and Latin America. The company's mobile and related services and products comprise mobile voice, value added, mobile data and Internet, wholesale, corporate, roaming, fixed wireless, and trunking and paging services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telefónica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telefónica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.