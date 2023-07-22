140,580 Shares in Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH) Purchased by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Steakholder Foods Ltd. (NASDAQ:STKH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 140,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. owned about 1.14% of Steakholder Foods at the end of the most recent quarter.
Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Steakholder Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $147,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.85% of the company’s stock.
Shares of STKH opened at $0.84 on Friday. Steakholder Foods Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $4.38. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 million, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.65.
Steakholder Foods Ltd., a deep-tech food company, engages in the development of cultivated meat technologies to manufacture cultivated meat without animal slaughter in Israel. The company develops a three-dimensional bioprinter to deposit layers of stem cells and differentiated stem cells, scaffolding, and cell nutrients in a three-dimensional form of structured cultured meat.
