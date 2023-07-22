1900 Wealth Management LLC Acquires 458 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

1900 Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Free Report) by 10.5% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDYV. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 188.7% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 54,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after acquiring an additional 35,721 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 85,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 8.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 113,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after buying an additional 9,166 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 101.7% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,127,000.

NYSEARCA:MDYV traded down $0.29 on Friday, reaching $70.95. The stock had a trading volume of 100,252 shares, compared to its average volume of 358,225. The company has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.17. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $75.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.33.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

