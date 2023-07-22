1900 Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

1900 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 70.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,128 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. 1900 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COST. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 132.1% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 65 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Piscataqua Savings Bank increased its position in Costco Wholesale by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 95 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total value of $783,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.00, for a total transaction of $834,145.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,104,357. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $522.02, for a total transaction of $783,030.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,450,177. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

A number of research firms have commented on COST. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $545.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $571.00 to $568.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of Costco Wholesale from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $575.00 to $560.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, William Blair began coverage on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $549.32.

Shares of NASDAQ:COST traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $557.86. 5,264,337 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,895,642. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $247.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.32, a P/E/G ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $522.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $502.99. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $447.90 and a 52-week high of $564.75.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The retailer reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $53.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.58 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.18%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.4 EPS for the current year.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Free Report)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.