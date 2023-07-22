1st Source Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NASDAQ:SRCE)

1st Source Co. (NASDAQ:SRCE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be given a dividend of 0.32 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 31st.

1st Source has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 35 consecutive years. 1st Source has a payout ratio of 32.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect 1st Source to earn $3.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 33.3%.

1st Source Price Performance

NASDAQ SRCE opened at $45.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.76. 1st Source has a 12-month low of $38.77 and a 12-month high of $59.94.

Insider Activity at 1st Source

1st Source ( NASDAQ:SRCE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.03). 1st Source had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 29.75%. The firm had revenue of $92.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that 1st Source will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel B. Fitzpatrick bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.74 per share, for a total transaction of $40,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,926,676.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 19.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 1st Source

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,413,016 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,422,000 after buying an additional 39,193 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 818,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,879,000 after buying an additional 13,344 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in 1st Source by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 758,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,275,000 after buying an additional 8,267 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in 1st Source by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 671,861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,991,000 after buying an additional 24,823 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of 1st Source by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 531,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,604,000 after purchasing an additional 57,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SRCE shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of 1st Source from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of 1st Source in a research note on Friday, July 7th.

1st Source Company Profile

1st Source Corporation operates as the bank holding company for 1st Source Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services, trust and wealth advisory services, and insurance products to individual and business clients. Its consumer banking services include checking and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; individual retirement accounts; online and mobile banking products; consumer loans, real estate mortgage loans, and home equity lines of credit; and financial planning, financial literacy, and other consultative services, as well as debit and credit cards.

Featured Articles

