2,337 Shares in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Acquired by Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd.

Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,337 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Carter’s by 159.4% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 415 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Carter’s in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in Carter’s by 140.4% in the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Carter’s by 129.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 627 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Carter’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Carter’s from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carter’s in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Carter’s from $74.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.17.

Carter’s Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $75.00 on Friday. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.65 and a twelve month high of $86.76. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.26.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.46. Carter’s had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 6.97%. The firm had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $648.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. Carter’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Carter’s, Inc. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. Carter’s’s payout ratio is 53.00%.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, little planet, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

