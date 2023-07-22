Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 28.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,057 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 58,941 shares during the period. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.5% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $10,925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA now owns 477,080 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $18,129,000 after buying an additional 182,997 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 63.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 95,541 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $3,631,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 48,308 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after acquiring an additional 2,650 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Freeport-McMoRan

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $139,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $621,220. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.61. The company had a trading volume of 11,550,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,681,026. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69 and a beta of 2.01. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.03 and a 52-week high of $46.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.50 price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.04.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

