AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Acquired by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 1,902.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,850,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,758,035 shares during the quarter. AbbVie comprises about 1.3% of Pacer Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $294,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABBV. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Boulder Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new position in shares of AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie Price Performance

NYSE:ABBV opened at $143.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $253.62 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.56. AbbVie Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.96 and a 12 month high of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.36.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.37% and a return on equity of 153.92%. The firm had revenue of $12.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.16 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 139.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $172.00 to $171.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet cut shares of AbbVie from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AbbVie from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Finally, Argus cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.00.

Insider Transactions at AbbVie

In other news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 6,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,011,450.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at $5,829,450. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.26% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq, a JAK inhibitor to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, and ulcerative colitis; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat hematological malignancies.

Further Reading

