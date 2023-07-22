Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Holdings Raised by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,166 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 0.3% in the first quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 14,480 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,139,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Accenture by 1.8% in the first quarter. Compass Capital Management Inc. now owns 176,008 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $50,305,000 after acquiring an additional 3,157 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Accenture by 34.5% in the first quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Accenture by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its position in Accenture by 18.5% in the first quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 13,228 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,781,000 after acquiring an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $316.19, for a total value of $1,976,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 167,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,073,756.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Melissa A. Burgum sold 1,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $403,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,151,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,774 shares of company stock worth $4,754,416. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Accenture Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $350.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on Accenture from $306.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $310.00 to $343.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Accenture from $289.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.20.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $314.80 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.06, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $306.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.27. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $327.93.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $16.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.47% and a net margin of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.79 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.93%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprises turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

