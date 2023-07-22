ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.

ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of AEY opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.48. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.

Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group

About ADDvantage Technologies Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 79.5% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20,206 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group by 77.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 9,236 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in ADDvantage Technologies Group in the third quarter valued at about $62,000. 5.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.

