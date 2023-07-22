ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the technology company’s stock.
ADDvantage Technologies Group Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of AEY opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 million, a PE ratio of -8.57 and a beta of 0.48. ADDvantage Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $0.55 and a 12 month high of $2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.80.
ADDvantage Technologies Group (NASDAQ:AEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 15th. The technology company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.72 million for the quarter. ADDvantage Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 1.00%.
Institutional Trading of ADDvantage Technologies Group
About ADDvantage Technologies Group
ADDvantage Technologies Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a communications infrastructure services and equipment provider in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wireless Infrastructure Services and Telecommunications. The Wireless Infrastructure Services segment provides turn-key wireless infrastructure services for U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ADDvantage Technologies Group
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADDvantage Technologies Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.