Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.16.
Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.6 %
AMD opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.39, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14.
Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices
In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Advanced Micro Devices
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.
About Advanced Micro Devices
Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Advanced Micro Devices
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.