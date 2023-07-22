Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) PT Lowered to $130.00 at Bank of America

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Bank of America from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Bank of America currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on AMD. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Argus raised their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $97.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $98.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.16.

AMD opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.38. Advanced Micro Devices has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $132.83. The company has a market cap of $178.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 482.39, a PEG ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.14.

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.04. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 251,816 shares in the company, valued at $30,054,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $2,554,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,152,697.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,983,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,054,239.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 281,174 shares of company stock valued at $33,315,803 in the last quarter. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMD. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 336.0% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 218 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 679 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 41.9% during the 4th quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 545 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

