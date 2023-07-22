AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Stock Price Down 1.7%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX – Get Free Report) traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $28.99 and last traded at $29.08. 1,948 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 10,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.57.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.72 and a 200-day moving average of $25.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional Trading of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $648,000. Sentinus LLC boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Sentinus LLC now owns 30,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,997 shares during the period.

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF Company Profile

The AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (QPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that seeks to maximize long-term growth through equity exposure while tactically managing downside risk. QPX was launched on Dec 28, 2020 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

