Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF) Lowered to Market Perform at Raymond James

Raymond James cut shares of Ag Growth International (OTCMKTS:AGGZF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Ag Growth International to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st.

Ag Growth International Stock Performance

Ag Growth International stock opened at $39.67 on Tuesday. Ag Growth International has a 52 week low of $23.14 and a 52 week high of $45.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.22.

Ag Growth International Increases Dividend

About Ag Growth International

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a $0.1138 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Ag Growth International’s previous dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. Ag Growth International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.61%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

Featured Articles

