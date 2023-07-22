American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Stock Position Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,908 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $11,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Tower during the first quarter valued at $2,892,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its stake in American Tower by 138.9% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 2,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,621,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 33.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in American Tower by 1.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 152,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,367,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower Stock Performance

Shares of AMT opened at $184.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $86.10 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a one year low of $178.17 and a one year high of $282.47. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $190.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.66.

American Tower Increases Dividend

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. American Tower’s payout ratio is 209.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Tower currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $243.43.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

