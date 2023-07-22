APA (NASDAQ:APA) Given New $37.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Morgan Stanley from $38.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on APA. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on APA from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. 58.com reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of APA in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Raymond James upped their target price on APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on APA from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on APA in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.94.

Get APA alerts:

APA Stock Performance

NASDAQ APA opened at $38.64 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.03. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. APA has a fifty-two week low of $30.15 and a fifty-two week high of $50.58.

APA Announces Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. APA’s quarterly revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APA will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.26%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On APA

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of APA by 54.3% in the first quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 17,087,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,185,000 after purchasing an additional 6,015,475 shares during the period. Smead Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of APA in the first quarter valued at about $121,788,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of APA by 191.1% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,144,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,952,000 after purchasing an additional 2,064,022 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of APA in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,939,000. Finally, LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of APA by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,337,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,555 shares during the period. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, compression, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian Basin long-haul pipeline.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.