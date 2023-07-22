Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Short Interest Update

Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,330,000 shares, a drop of 9.5% from the June 15th total of 1,470,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 715,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Ardmore Shipping Price Performance

ASC stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.18. 812,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,329. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.29. The company has a market capitalization of $519.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.53. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $7.74 and a twelve month high of $19.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The shipping company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.04. Ardmore Shipping had a net margin of 37.86% and a return on equity of 44.35%. The firm had revenue of $81.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $87.27 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ardmore Shipping Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st were given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Ardmore Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.11%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ASC. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Ardmore Shipping from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ardmore Shipping

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ardmore Shipping by 43.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,848,449 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after acquiring an additional 862,349 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,510,937 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $37,337,000 after purchasing an additional 219,623 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 237,920 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 519.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 853,129 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,946,000 after purchasing an additional 715,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 61.5% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 837,196 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,449,000 after purchasing an additional 318,770 shares during the last quarter. 79.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of March 15, 2023, the company operated a fleet of 22 owned vessels including 21 Eco-design and 1 Eco-mod vessel, and five chartered-in vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, chemical companies, and pooling service providers.

