Ark 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $41.55 Million (ARK)

Ark (ARK) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Ark coin can now be bought for about $0.30 or 0.00001006 BTC on popular exchanges. Ark has a market capitalization of $52.36 million and approximately $41.55 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Ark has traded down 11.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008690 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0840 or 0.00000281 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00002619 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002827 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00002311 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002937 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002582 BTC.

About Ark

Ark is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 8th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 174,434,050 coins and its circulating supply is 174,434,840 coins. The official website for Ark is ark.io. The Reddit community for Ark is https://reddit.com/r/arkecosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ark’s official message board is arkscic.com/blog. Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform that utilizes an enhanced Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system, which is based on Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It employs Smart Bridges to communicate with other blockchains, expanding its capabilities and providing a variety of features in one place. The platform aims to drive the widespread adoption of cryptocurrency by offering various consumer tools, such as a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and more, with plans to add more features and tools in the future.”

