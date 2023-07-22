Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIZ. TheStreet raised Assurant from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Assurant from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Assurant from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Assurant from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $52.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $139.00.

Assurant Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:AIZ opened at $129.54 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.08. Assurant has a 52 week low of $104.49 and a 52 week high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Assurant Dividend Announcement

Assurant ( NYSE:AIZ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $1.17. Assurant had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 2.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant will post 11.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total transaction of $99,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Richard S. Dziadzio sold 4,000 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.07, for a total value of $524,280.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,325,895.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 800 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $99,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $683,984. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIZ. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 826.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 780,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $97,550,000 after acquiring an additional 695,820 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assurant during the 4th quarter worth $74,321,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after buying an additional 566,763 shares during the last quarter. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in Assurant in the 4th quarter worth about $2,890,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Assurant by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,694,084 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,103,000 after purchasing an additional 237,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides business services that supports, protects, and connects consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through two segments: Global Lifestyle and Global Housing. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions, and extended service products and related services for consumer electronics and appliances, and credit and other insurance products; and vehicle protection, leased and financed solutions, and other related services.

Featured Stories

