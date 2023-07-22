AstraZeneca’s (AZN) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Citigroup

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca (LON:AZN – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on AZN. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £127 ($166.06) to £119 ($155.60) in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £132 ($172.59) to £126 ($164.75) in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of £119.88 ($156.74).

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.7 %

AZN stock opened at £107.70 ($140.82) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.68, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of £166.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,582.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of £112.95 and a 200 day moving average price of £113.20. AstraZeneca has a 12 month low of GBX 9,499.21 ($124.21) and a 12 month high of £123.92 ($162.03).

Insider Activity

About AstraZeneca

In other news, insider Michel Demare acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of £117.01 ($152.99) per share, with a total value of £234,020 ($305,988.49). Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Calquence, Enhertu, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Lynparza, Orpathys, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology; Andexxa/Ondexxya, Atacand, Atacand HCT, Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Bydureon/Byetta, BCise, Byetta, Crestor, Evrenzo, Farxiga/Forxiga, Komboglyze/Kombiglyze XR, Lokelma, Onglyza, Qtern, Xigduo/Xigduo, and Zestril XR for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; Accolate, Accoleit, Vanticon, Bevespi Aerosphere, Breztri Aerosphere, Bricanyl Respules and Turbuhaler, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir Genuair, Fasenra, Pulmicort, Rhinocort, Saphnelo, Symbicort, and Tezspire for respiratory and immunology; and Kanuma, Soliris, Strensiq, and Ultomiris for rare diseases.

