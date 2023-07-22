Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile

Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BSAC. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 453.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,866 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,529 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares in the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

