Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.
Banco Santander-Chile Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $20.82 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02. Banco Santander-Chile has a 1-year low of $13.37 and a 1-year high of $21.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.89.
Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $477.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.67 million. Banco Santander-Chile had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 16.17%. Equities analysts predict that Banco Santander-Chile will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Banco Santander-Chile
Banco Santander-Chile Company Profile
Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Banco Santander-Chile
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander-Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander-Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.