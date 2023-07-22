Bangkok Bank Public (OTC:BKKPF) Trading Up 7.3%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTC:BKKPF – Get Free Report) was up 7.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.70. Approximately 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 10,041 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.38.

Bangkok Bank Public Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.61 and its 200 day moving average is $4.58.

About Bangkok Bank Public

(Get Free Report)

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bangkok Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bangkok Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.