Barclays Cuts Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 120

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance
LON:JUP opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company has a market cap of £574.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,172.22 and a beta of 1.38. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.30 ($2.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.89.
About Jupiter Fund Management
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Jupiter Fund Management
- U.S. Bancorp Shares Rally As Analysts Get Bullish After Q2 Report
- AutoNation Beats Earnings Expectations, Stock Down?
- American Express Hiccups After Earnings, Time To Buy?
- ISRG Stock Sinks After Strong Earnings: Is the Growth Priced In?
- Winners And Losers In The Oilfield Supercycle
Receive News & Ratings for Jupiter Fund Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jupiter Fund Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.