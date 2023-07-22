Barclays Cuts Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP) Price Target to GBX 120

Jupiter Fund Management (LON:JUP – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from GBX 130 ($1.70) to GBX 120 ($1.57) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Jupiter Fund Management Stock Performance

LON:JUP opened at GBX 105.50 ($1.38) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.35. The company has a market cap of £574.95 million, a P/E ratio of 1,172.22 and a beta of 1.38. Jupiter Fund Management has a fifty-two week low of GBX 82.20 ($1.07) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 158.30 ($2.07). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 108.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 127.89.

About Jupiter Fund Management

Jupiter Fund Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm manages mutual funds, hedge funds, client focused portfolios, and multi-manager products for its clients. It invests in the public equity markets across U.K., Europe and global emerging markets. The firm also invests in fixed income markets, fund of funds products, hedge funds, and absolute return funds.

