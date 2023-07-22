Barclays Cuts TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target to C$51.00

TC Energy (TSE:TRP – Free Report) (NYSE:TRP) had its price target cut by Barclays from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report released on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on TRP. CSFB dropped their price target on TC Energy from C$60.50 to C$59.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on TC Energy from C$59.50 to C$60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on TC Energy from C$60.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on TC Energy from C$59.00 to C$60.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$61.23.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TC Energy Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$52.23 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$53.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$54.63. TC Energy has a 1 year low of C$50.40 and a 1 year high of C$71.44.

TC Energy Dividend Announcement

TC Energy ( TSE:TRP Get Free Report ) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.20 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.69 billion. TC Energy had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 11.00%. Equities research analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3202341 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 236.94%.

TC Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Energy Solutions. The company builds and operates a network of 93,700 kilometers of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.