Barclays (NYSE:BCS) vs. HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) Head to Head Comparison

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) and HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Free Report) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Barclays pays an annual dividend of $0.47 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%. HDFC Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.59 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Barclays pays out 29.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. HDFC Bank pays out 18.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Barclays has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and HDFC Bank has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Barclays has a beta of 1.37, meaning that its share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, HDFC Bank has a beta of 0.76, meaning that its share price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Barclays 0 1 5 0 2.83 HDFC Bank 0 0 2 0 3.00

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Barclays and HDFC Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Barclays presently has a consensus price target of $210.00, suggesting a potential upside of 2,388.15%. Given Barclays’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Barclays is more favorable than HDFC Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.3% of Barclays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 17.7% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Barclays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of HDFC Bank shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Barclays and HDFC Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Barclays 20.97% 7.65% 0.34% HDFC Bank 22.03% 17.76% 2.04%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Barclays and HDFC Bank’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Barclays $25.69 billion 1.28 $7.33 billion $1.62 5.21 HDFC Bank $1,277.60 billion 0.10 $6.03 billion $3.20 22.02

Barclays has higher earnings, but lower revenue than HDFC Bank. Barclays is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HDFC Bank, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

HDFC Bank beats Barclays on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Barclays

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services. The company also engages in securities dealing activities. The company was formerly known as Barclays Bank Limited and changed its name to Barclays PLC in January 1985. Barclays PLC was founded in 1690 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities. It also provides personal, home, car, two wheeler, business, educational, gold, consumer, and rural loans; loans against properties, securities, rental receivables, and assets; loans for professionals; government sponsored programs; and loans on credit card, as well as working capital and commercial/construction equipment finance, healthcare/medical equipment and commercial vehicle finance, dealer finance, and term and professional loans. The company offers credit, debit, prepaid, and forex cards; payment and collection, export, import, remittance, bank guarantee, letter of credit, trade, hedging, and merchant and cash management services; insurance and investment products. It provides short term finance, bill discounting, structured finance, export credit, loan syndication, and documents collection services; online and wholesale, mobile, and phone banking services; unified payment interface, immediate payment, national electronic funds transfer, and real time gross settlement services; and channel financing, vendor financing, reimbursement account, money market, derivatives, employee trusts, cash surplus corporates, tax payment, and bankers to rights/public issue services, as well as financial solutions for supply chain partners and agricultural customers. The company operates 6,378 branches and 18,620 automated teller machines in 3,203 cities/towns. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Mumbai, India.

