Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Beasley Broadcast Group Stock Performance
BBGI stock opened at $0.95 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market cap of $28.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 1.11. Beasley Broadcast Group has a twelve month low of $0.74 and a twelve month high of $1.45.
Beasley Broadcast Group (NASDAQ:BBGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Beasley Broadcast Group had a negative net margin of 16.77% and a negative return on equity of 0.69%. The company had revenue of $57.78 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Beasley Broadcast Group will post -0.18 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Trading of Beasley Broadcast Group
About Beasley Broadcast Group
Beasley Broadcast Group, Inc, a multi-platform media company, owns and operates radio stations in the United States. The company offers local and national advertisers integrated marketing solutions across audio, digital, and event platforms. It also operates Houston Outlaws, an esports team that competes in the Overwatch League; and an esports team that competes in the Rocket League.
