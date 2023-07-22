Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA) Shares Down 0.1%

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I (NYSE:BACA – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $10.24 and last traded at $10.24. 1,283 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 62,736 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.16.

Get Berenson Acquisition Corp. I alerts:

Institutional Trading of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Berenson Acquisition Corp. I in the 1st quarter valued at about $109,000. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I during the 3rd quarter worth about $258,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Berenson Acquisition Corp. I by 48.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 12,996 shares during the period.

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Berenson Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on identifying business combination targets in the software and technology-enabled services industry.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berenson Acquisition Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.