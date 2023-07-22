Bobcoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $13.56 Million (BOBC)

Bobcoin (BOBC) traded 72% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. One Bobcoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.83 or 0.00002784 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Bobcoin has traded 5.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bobcoin has a market capitalization of $13.56 million and approximately $30,003.42 worth of Bobcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Bobcoin

Bobcoin’s genesis date was February 12th, 2022. Bobcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,281,784 tokens. Bobcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@bobeco. Bobcoin’s official Twitter account is @bobecoofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bobcoin is bob.eco.

According to CryptoCompare, “A for-profit social Crypto enterprise.

Embedding social impact into the heart of business. Employment creation is Bob’s main priority. Offering asset finance across emerging markets to spur human potential. Bob challenges the status quo and provides underserved people a frictionless opportunity to purchase a Bob motorcycle, create a stable income and live life to the fullest. Their motto: Access equals opportunity.”

Buying and Selling Bobcoin

