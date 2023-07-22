Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Now Covered by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $59.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on BSX. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. 22nd Century Group restated an initiates rating on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Friday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Boston Scientific from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Scientific currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.95.

Boston Scientific Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE BSX opened at $53.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.01. Boston Scientific has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $54.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.10, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific ( NYSE:BSX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Boston Scientific will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares in the company, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Wendy Carruthers sold 11,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total value of $616,812.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 67,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,571,814.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric Francis Yves Thepaut sold 83,401 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.49, for a total transaction of $4,377,718.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,999.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 176,779 shares of company stock worth $9,371,164. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Scientific

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 88,436.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 270,919,289 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,654,024,000 after acquiring an additional 270,613,292 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 112,306.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,661,660 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $863,475,000 after acquiring an additional 18,645,058 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $632,520,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Boston Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $138,969,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Scientific



Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions; devices to treat various urological and pelvic conditions; implantable cardioverter and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy defibrillators; pacemakers and implantable cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemakers; and remote patient management systems.

