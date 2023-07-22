Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Rating Increased to Outperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has $126.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior price target of $125.00.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on CPT. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Camden Property Trust in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an underweight rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Camden Property Trust from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $132.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Camden Property Trust from $117.00 to $124.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Camden Property Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $132.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $128.13.

Camden Property Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CPT opened at $112.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.91. Camden Property Trust has a 12 month low of $97.74 and a 12 month high of $147.71.

Camden Property Trust Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Camden Property Trust

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Camden Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.17%.

In other Camden Property Trust news, CEO Richard J. Campo sold 5,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.35, for a total transaction of $588,937.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 246,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,234,269.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden Property Trust

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Camden Property Trust during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Camden Property Trust by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Camden Property Trust in the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden Property Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust, an S&P 500 Company, is a real estate company primarily engaged in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition, and construction of multifamily apartment communities. Camden owns interests in and operates 172 properties containing 58,702 apartment homes across the United States.

