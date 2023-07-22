Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $22.00

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CCL. StockNews.com upgraded Carnival Co. & from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $11.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Carnival Co. & from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $16.85.

Carnival Co. & Stock Up 1.2 %

CCL stock opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.82. The company has a market cap of $20.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.41 and a beta of 2.39. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $6.11 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carnival Co. &

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 26th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 41.35% and a negative net margin of 19.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.64) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Carnival Co. & will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,052,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the first quarter valued at $12,433,750,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 210.9% in the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. 61.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival Co. &

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services. The company operates a fleet of more than 90 ships visit approximately 700 ports under AIDA Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line, Costa Cruises, Cunard, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, P&O Cruises (Australia), P&O Cruises (UK), and Seabourn brand names.

