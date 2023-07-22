Celer Network One Day Volume Hits $2.58 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CELR) traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. One Celer Network token can now be bought for $0.0152 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Celer Network has a market capitalization of $115.66 million and approximately $2.58 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Celer Network has traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Celer Network Token Profile

Celer Network launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,592,840,545 tokens. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @celernetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Celer Network is https://reddit.com/r/celernetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#. The official message board for Celer Network is blog.celer.network.

Celer Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network (CELR) is a layer-2 scaling platform designed to enhance the scalability, affordability, and usability of blockchain applications. Founded by experienced entrepreneurs and engineers, the CELR token is used to pay for network fees, access the network, and incentivize user participation through rewards.”

