Central Valley Community Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.12 (NASDAQ:CVCY)

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 18th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 3rd.

Central Valley Community Bancorp has raised its dividend by an average of 3.7% per year over the last three years. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a payout ratio of 21.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp to earn $2.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.48 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of CVCY opened at $15.40 on Friday. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $12.59 and a fifty-two week high of $25.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $180.97 million, a P/E ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

Central Valley Community Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CVCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.06). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 29.45% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $22.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Central Valley Community Bancorp will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Central Valley Community Bancorp news, Director Daniel N. Cunningham purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, for a total transaction of $29,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares in the company, valued at $1,588,704.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James J. Kim bought 4,235 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.36 per share, for a total transaction of $60,814.60. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $560,355.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel N. Cunningham bought 2,000 shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $29,460.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 107,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,588,704.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 9,058 shares of company stock worth $128,575 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Valley Community Bancorp

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CVCY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 7,158 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 49,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 11,452 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $195,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 541,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 13,373 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 466,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 19,097 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on CVCY shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Central Valley Community Bancorp

Central Valley Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Central Valley Community Bank that provides various commercial banking services to small and middle-market businesses and individuals in the central valley area of California. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; certificates of deposit; and non-interest-bearing demand deposits, as well as provides NOW and money market accounts.

