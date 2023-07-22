Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) Given New C$10.50 Price Target at National Bankshares

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by National Bankshares from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSH.UN. CIBC increased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$11.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a report on Thursday, April 20th.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

Chartwell Retirement Residences Price Performance

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$9.96 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 90.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.25 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.34, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.34. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a 52-week low of C$7.58 and a 52-week high of C$11.52.

Chartwell Retirement Residences Dividend Announcement

Chartwell Retirement Residences Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. Chartwell Retirement Residences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 554.55%.

(Get Free Report)

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.