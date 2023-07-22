Citigroup Increases TPG (NASDAQ:TPG) Price Target to $34.00

TPG (NASDAQ:TPG – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup from $32.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on TPG from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on TPG from $34.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on TPG from $33.00 to $32.50 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on TPG from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.96.

TPG Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ TPG opened at $30.74 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a PE ratio of -96.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.49. TPG has a one year low of $24.74 and a one year high of $44.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28.

TPG Cuts Dividend

TPG ( NASDAQ:TPG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $265.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TPG will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 24th. TPG’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -250.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TPG

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TPG by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

About TPG

TPG Inc operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States and internationally. It offers investment management services to TPG Funds, limited partners, and other vehicles; monitoring services to portfolio companies; advisory, debt and equity arrangement, and underwriting and placement services; and capital structuring and other advisory services to portfolio companies.

