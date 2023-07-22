Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CFG. TheStreet downgraded Citizens Financial Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $52.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Citizens Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. DA Davidson cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Citizens Financial Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.71.

Shares of NYSE CFG opened at $31.06 on Thursday. Citizens Financial Group has a twelve month low of $23.37 and a twelve month high of $44.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.82.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.08). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 21.12% and a return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $26.39 per share, with a total value of $26,390.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,170. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFG. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 155.2% during the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in Citizens Financial Group by 93.6% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 964 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

