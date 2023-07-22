Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Clear Channel Outdoor (NYSE:CCO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Clear Channel Outdoor from $1.50 to $1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of NYSE CCO opened at $1.54 on Tuesday. Clear Channel Outdoor has a fifty-two week low of $0.95 and a fifty-two week high of $2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $743.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.37 and a 200-day moving average of $1.38.

Clear Channel Outdoor ( NYSE:CCO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $545.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $539.96 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Clear Channel Outdoor will post -0.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CCO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Clear Channel Outdoor by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,809,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,261,000 after acquiring an additional 176,774 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 90.0% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 47,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 22,500 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor by 39.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 175,746 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 49,285 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter worth approximately $808,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new stake in Clear Channel Outdoor in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,945,000.

Clear Channel Outdoor Holdings, Inc operates as an out-of-home advertising company in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through America, Airports, Europe-North, Europe-South, and Other segments. The company offers advertising services through billboards, including bulletins and posters, as well as spectaculars, which are customized display structures with videos, multi-dimensional lettering and figures, mechanical devices, moving parts, and other embellishments; street furniture displays, such as advertising surfaces on bus shelters, information kiosks, newsracks, and other public structures; transit displays, which are advertising surfaces within the common areas of rail stations and on various types of vehicles; and airport advertising displays.

