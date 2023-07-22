Compound Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $61.94 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 22nd. In the last seven days, Compound has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for about $71.65 or 0.00239751 BTC on exchanges. Compound has a total market cap of $557.90 million and approximately $61.94 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.06 or 0.00050393 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.51 or 0.00025118 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00031220 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003354 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0549 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (CRYPTO:COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,786,650 tokens. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,786,573.4704361 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 71.24369291 USD and is down -4.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 368 active market(s) with $78,615,162.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

