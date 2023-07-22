CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) Short Interest Down 9.3% in June

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,620,000 shares, a decline of 9.3% from the June 15th total of 2,890,000 shares. Approximately 8.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 614,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days.

CONSOL Energy Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE CEIX traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $68.21. The company had a trading volume of 384,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 763,966. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.93 and its 200-day moving average is $59.80. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. CONSOL Energy has a 52 week low of $49.35 and a 52 week high of $79.17.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.34 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $688.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.30 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 56.19% and a net margin of 28.86%. Equities analysts predict that CONSOL Energy will post 20.24 earnings per share for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were paid a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.45%. CONSOL Energy’s payout ratio is 22.30%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 17.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,740,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,698,000 after acquiring an additional 407,651 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 49.9% in the first quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 2,716,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,304,000 after acquiring an additional 904,190 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 11.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,226,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,209,000 after acquiring an additional 223,987 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,039,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,830,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 770,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,267,000 after buying an additional 76,448 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CEIX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on CONSOL Energy from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of CONSOL Energy in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

About CONSOL Energy

CONSOL Energy Inc produces and exports bituminous coal in the United States. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex and CONSOL Marine Terminal segment. The company's Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment engages in mining, preparation, and marketing of bituminous coal to power generators, industrial end-users, and metallurgical end-users.

Featured Stories

